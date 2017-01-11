Oklahoma House panel meets to discuss harassment claims - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma House panel meets to discuss harassment claims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A special House committee investigating allegations of sexual harassment by two lawmakers and the use of taxpayer funds to settle a wrongful termination complaint is holding its first meeting at the state Capitol.

The committee met Wednesday and approved its rules, including a requirement that members sign a confidentiality agreement they won't publicly discuss their work. That prompted opposition from Chickasha Democrat David Perryman, one of three Democrats on the panel.

The committee plans to meet behind closed doors and hopes to publicly release a final report before the legislative session begins Feb. 6.

The six Republicans and three Democrats plan to investigate the sexual harassment claims against two lawmakers and whether it was appropriate for the former House speaker to enter into a settlement agreement using public funds.

