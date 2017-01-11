Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author

By PAUL J. WEBER and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a best-selling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere.

Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."

Texas is among several states where GOP leaders want people to be required to use restrooms that correspond with the gender on their birth certificates. Such a measure in North Carolina caused outrage in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and inspired corporate and NCAA boycotts.

Rick Riordan, author of the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series, said in a tweet that he declined an honor from the Texas Legislature over "this nonsense."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope

    Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:33:39 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:33:39 GMT
    Taxes are due April 18 this year. (Source: CNN)Taxes are due April 18 this year. (Source: CNN)

    If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.

    If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:47:02 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:47:02 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

  • Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:45:42 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:45:42 GMT
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.
    •   
Powered by Frankly