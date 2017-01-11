Duncan man accused of punching infant appears in court - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan man accused of punching infant appears in court

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Adam Cummings (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Adam Cummings, the Duncan man accused of punching his one-month-old infant daughter in the face, entered a not guilty plea in a Stephens County Court today for a child abuse by injury charge.

According to court documents, Cummings originally told police that the baby had fallen off the bed. However, that was inconsistent with her injuries. She was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with head trauma last October.
 

The affidavit states that Cummings admitted to punching the baby once in the mouth and nose area because of her persistent crying.

Cummings initial appearance in court was on October 21st. On December 23rd, he waived his preliminary hearing. Cummings trial is set for the April 2017 docket.

