Duncan man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in front

Duncan man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in front of her child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Matt Arrington (Source Stephens County Sheriffs Office) Matt Arrington (Source Stephens County Sheriffs Office)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Matthew Arrington, 29, pleaded guilty on January 6th to sexually assaulting a woman and stealing her car in December 2015.

Authorities said Matthew Arrington knocked on a woman's door on December 11 and forced his way inside. The woman told police Arrington sexually assaulted her in front of her child and then took her keys and tried to make them drive away with him. The woman got away and flagged down a passerby for help.

Police said Arrington then drove to Carnegie, Oklahoma, where he ditched the woman's car, and stole another one. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Kansas.

Matthew Clayton Arrington is charged with forcible sodomy, first-degree rape and larceny of an automobile. He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing will be in a Stephens County Court after the pre-sentencing investigation concludes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

