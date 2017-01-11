OK public schools get the choice between SAT's and ACT's - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK public schools get the choice between SAT's and ACT's

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma public schools will now have a choice about which entrance exams --- the SAT's or ACT's -- they want to use.

Oklahoma's state school superintendent says every public-school district will get to choose the type of exam for the spring testing session. While the spring exams are optional, they are strongly encouraged for college-bound students.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says that access to both the ACT's and SAT's gives a pathway to advanced education. The state's new academic standards are designed with greater emphasis on college and career readiness.

