Suspect in deadly OKC New Year's Eve crash faces murder charge

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Craig Maker, the man arrested in connection with a deadly DUI crash on New Year's Eve in Canadian County, is now facing second-degree murder charges.

Police officials say Maker was driving the vehicle that crashed into an SUV containing Amanda Carson, her two daughters, and a foreign-exchange student. Carson was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Maker, 30, is also facing charges of causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Court records indicate that, prior to the deadly accident, Maker pleaded guilty to four DUI charges.

