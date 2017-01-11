Mangum man will stand trial for deadly car crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mangum man will stand trial for deadly car crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

GREER COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Auntra Edmonds, the man accused of the crash that killed a Mangum woman and her granddaughter in May of 2016, appeared in court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

Police say Auntra Edmonds was driving the car that hit and killed Wanda Perry, 59, and her 13-month-old granddaughter. 

The car hit three other parked cars and a trailer on that street before hitting the woman and child.  Edmonds and his passenger were injured in the collision. Edmonds was later arrested in Norman.

On Wednesday, Edmonds was bound over for trial.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

