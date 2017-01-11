Authorities: Body found near Stroud may be missing man

STROUD, Okla. (AP) - Lincoln County authorities say a body found near Stroud may be that of a man missing since last month.

KOCO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j8E5Iq ) that the body was found Wednesday on the property where the man was last reported being seen.

Investigators found the body after spending two days searching the property.

The body has not yet been positively identified and no name was released.

