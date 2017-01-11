Voluntary water boil advisory issued for Walters

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Walters has issued a warning that the water may be unsafe for human consumption. Multiple water line breaks caused a decrease in pressure which could lead to contamination.

The city is advising that residents bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water. Some residents may experience discoloration in the water. If this happens, let your lines run to flush it out.

The water department is taking bacteriological line samples to ensure water quality. If you have questions, contact the Water Treatment Plant at (580) 875-2542 or visit www.DEQ.state.ok.us.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.