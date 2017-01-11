Voluntary water boil advisory issued for Walters - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Voluntary water boil advisory issued for Walters

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Walters has issued a warning that the water may be unsafe for human consumption. Multiple water line breaks caused a decrease in pressure which could lead to contamination.

The city is advising that residents bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water. Some residents may experience discoloration in the water. If this happens, let your lines run to flush it out.

The water department is taking bacteriological line samples to ensure water quality. If you have questions, contact the Water Treatment Plant at (580) 875-2542 or visit www.DEQ.state.ok.us.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:14:45 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:14:45 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

  • Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope

    Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:13:56 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:13:56 GMT
    Taxes are due April 18 this year. (Source: CNN)Taxes are due April 18 this year. (Source: CNN)

    If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.

    If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.

  • Lawyer: Dragged passenger will need reconstructive surgery

    Lawyer: Dragged passenger will need reconstructive surgery

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:13:51 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:13:51 GMT

    A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...

    A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.

    •   
Powered by Frankly