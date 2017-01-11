Oklahoma finance officials say revenue continuing to sag

North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
