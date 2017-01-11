Community members recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
A report by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now revealing more details on an officer involved shooting in Anadarko back in February that left a suspect dead.
The Apache Rattlesnake Festival is in full swing and will be going on all weekend long.
