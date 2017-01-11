Walters left without water during repairs

An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
