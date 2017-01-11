Walters left without water during repairs

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - After spending the majority of Wednesday without water, Walters residents have water again, but they're being advised to boil it before consuming it because it could be a health hazard.

That boil advisory will be in effect for the next 36 hours until they get test results back on the water's quality.

The water problems started around 10:30 a.m. when the Walters Public Works Authority went to repair a broken water line. While repairing it, another line, a couple blocks away, blew out. To avoid putting too much pressure on the pumps while they worked on those lines, they made the decision to cut off the water to the entire city.

When the water went out, and officials realized it was going to take all afternoon to get it flowing again, Walters Public Schools made the decision around noon to let school out for the day.

Crews were finally able to replace the line and turn the water back on around 3:45 p.m.

About an hour after the water was turned back on, the city released the advisory to boil the water.

Joey Spence, the city's Water Plant Operator, said in situations like this, there's a chance that dirty water can remain in the city's main lines, which is why they decided to test the water quality and put the boil advisory in place

He's been collecting those samples throughout the day Wednesday, and those will be sent to a lab in Lawton Thursday morning.

Spence said they may get the results Thursday as well, but the advisory remains in effect for 36 hours, for now.

Some residents we talked to were concerned that they were using the water before they found out about the boil advisory.

As a result of today's incident, a Dollar General employee said they sold all their gallon water jugs in stock and they've almost sold all their bottled waters.

Walters Public School posted on Facebook that they are having school Thursday and students can bring water in clear bottles.

