Oklahoma ranks high on reports of influenza-like illness

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Source: CDC Source: CDC

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The CDC's latest report on the flu has Oklahoma ranked high compared with other states when it comes to people seeing their doctor for influenza-like illness.

Since September, three people have died and 152 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.

Oklahoma is just one of 5 states in the country in the high category with most of the states surrounding Oklahoma ranked as minimal. 

While Health officials don't have an explanation for the high ranking, they recommend getting the flu vaccine and say it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Sarah Lambaria, with the Comanche County Health Department, says, “Getting your flu vaccine is your first line of defense. We also recommend washing your hands thoroughly. It sounds simple, but it's one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting the flu. Also, make sure that you're washing adequately with soap and water and scrubbing under your nails between your fingers. Again, it sounds pretty elementary, but it is one of the best ways you can protect yourself."

Lambaria also says people should stay home when they're sick to keep others from catching the flu.

She advises coughing into your elbow instead of your hands...and once you get over the flu, wipe down surfaces with disinfectant to get rid of the germs.

