Fort Sill to conduct prescribed burn today - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill to conduct prescribed burn today

By Monte Brown, Anchor
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill says a prescribed burn will be conducted on post Thursday.

The Public Affairs Office says Emergency Services has analyzed fire weather patterns and determined they will be optimal for the prescribed burn starting at 10 a.m. on the East Range. Sill officials say it's necessary to remove brush and other potential fuel for fires near training areas. Today's burn is expected to cover about 200 acres.

