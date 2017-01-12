Fort Sill to conduct prescribed burn today

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill says a prescribed burn will be conducted on post Thursday.

The Public Affairs Office says Emergency Services has analyzed fire weather patterns and determined they will be optimal for the prescribed burn starting at 10 a.m. on the East Range. Sill officials say it's necessary to remove brush and other potential fuel for fires near training areas. Today's burn is expected to cover about 200 acres.

