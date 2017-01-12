Local Veteran creates life-saving evacuation aid

A Texoma man who served our country is coming up with new ways to protect those who serve.

"I was born in Lawton, Oklahoma and raised in Walters which is south about 20 minutes," Carlton Parrish said.

At 17-years-old Parrish joined the Army National Guard.

"I just wanted something more meaningful out of my life. Something that would be challenging and really test my sense of adventure and develop me more as a person," he said.

During a deployment overseas Parrish suffered an injury that would end his military career.

"I was driving the lead vehicle and spotted an IED in the center of the road. So, as I slammed on the breaks our following vehicle didn't and they rear ended us and pushed us up really hard and the left side of my head slammed into driver's side window,"

He could no longer serve in the Army National Guard so he went back to the drawing board and came up with a new purpose.

His first project is the ready sled.

"After having watched some footage from Afghanistan and Iraq, I was seeing (soldiers) having trouble moving shot or injured teammates and possibly putting themselves in greater danger because they couldn't evacuate them fast enough," he said.

The emergency evacuation aid comes in two different styles.

One caters to military personnel and can be work under a backpack.

The other is designed more for law enforcement.

"It's essentially a drag sled so in the event that someone's injured a teammate can place it under the casualty's tailbone and then allows them to be drug behind safety quicker," Parrish said.

The ready sled is under consideration by the U.S. Army and Canadian Special Forces. Parrish said he could know if the army is on board as early as next month.

"Knowing the army is considering my designs it really helps me feel better about my disabilities and how anyone can overcome and limitations that might have been set on them," Parrish said.

The ready sled won gold at the INPEX Invention Show in June of 2016.

Parrish and his company, Global Defense Research, is working with a manufacturer but money is still needed to move the project along.

