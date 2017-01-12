Oklahoma gets $2 million grant for career-focused education

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma is one of 10 states chosen to receive funding aimed at improving career-focused education for students.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Wednesday that the state will receive $2 million over three years. The grant money comes from JP Morgan Chase & Co. and the Council of Chief State School Officers.

The grant will be administered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Fallin says the money will help improve access to education and training for "high-skill, well-paying careers."

Other states receiving funding are: Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

This story has been corrected to show that the Oklahoma State Department of Education will administer the grant, not Oklahoma Works Initiative.

