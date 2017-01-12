Five flu deaths reported in OK

OK (KSWO)- According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the total number of flu deaths this season has risen to five.

There has been one death in Johnston County, one death in Logan County and one death in Rogers County. Tulsa County has two reported flu deaths. Four of the deaths were people older than 65. One death was a child between the ages of 5 and 17.

In total, 231 people across the state have been hospitalized with the virus since September 1, 2016. Fifty-four news cases have been reported in the past week.

