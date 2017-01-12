Five flu deaths reported in OK

Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.
Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.