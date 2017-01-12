NTSB: Report on Ark. plane crash that killed Tulsa man expected soon

GURDON, Ark. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says it will soon issue a preliminary report on a plane crash in southwest Arkansas last week that killed a former Oklahoma Christian University baseball player and another person.

An agency spokesman said Thursday that the preliminary report on the Jan. 5 crash near Gurdon could be released within days. The plane had departed McKinney, Texas, en route to Franklin, North Carolina.

Oklahoma Christian University says former All-Sooner Athletic Conference baseball player Jimmy Kent was among the two crash victims. The school says the 40-year-old Kent, originally from Tulsa, transferred to OCU from Abilene Christian before the 1998 season.

Kent hit .361 for the Eagles as a junior that year and played for coach Johnny Inman.

Gurdon is about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.