Discover OK visits Lawton's DeLaney's Sweet Tooth Confections - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Discover OK visits Lawton's DeLaney's Sweet Tooth Confections

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Discover Oklahoma was in Lawton today touring the scrumptious delicacies offered at one local establishment. DeLaney’s Sweet Tooth Confections, located on Fort Sill Blvd, offers a wide variety of southern cuisine, home-brewed coffees and cappuccinos, and delicious desserts so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Delaney’s Sweet Tooth Confections started making custom cakes three years ago and the business has since expanded to serving lunch and catering events. All the recipes and baked goods are created in-house by Detrick and Veronica DeLaney.

Discover Oklahoma Co-host Lauren Nelson says that they have received calls raving about the DeLaney establishment.

 “A viewer emailed us and said she had the best greens she’s ever had here and great pork chops and that we needed to come here and cover this place so we’re here!” said Nelson.

Detrick DeLaney says that he is humbled by the success he’s seen recently.

“It’s beyond words that God would choose you out of all the other things and people and say that he has a special destination for you and all you have to do is believe in that. That’s beyond words. I’m humbled. Not just a little excited. Just like a little business that started as a seed and then you this great opportunity for Discover OK to come out. It’s just awesome, amazing,” said DeLaney.

Stop by DeLaney’s between 10-4 for lunch or to satisfy your sweet tooth. Check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

