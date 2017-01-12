After 24 years of service at CU, Helvey resigning

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- After 24 years of serving the Cameron Athletics Department, James Helvey is resigning.

"I would like to give a big thank you to Cameron for giving me the opportunity to be here to begin with," Helvey said. "I'd also like to thank all of the people in the community who have supported me and the program. I'm looking forward to a new challenge in my life and getting to go home," Helvey said.

Helvey was the first coach of the Aggie men's program, which began in 1993. His men's teams have had 24 straight winning seasons while at Cameron. Helvey served 24 years as the CU men’s team coach and 17 years as the head coach of the women’s tennis team. Helvey's women's teams have had 17 straight winning seasons.

Coach Helvey's career is highlighted by numerous awards and other honors. He will be sorely missed.

There will be a reception in the Cameron Athletic Department tonight to celebrate Coach Helvey on the fifth floor of South Shepler from 3-5 p.m.

