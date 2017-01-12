Walters water quality update

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- Walters city officials have said they have pulled samples and sent them off to a lab to be tested for contamination. Experts at the water plant expect to have the results back by 11:30 Friday morning.

In the meantime, the city is recommending that you continue to boil the water rapidly for at least one minute before consuming it as a precaution. There is still the lingering potential of contamination that could be hazardous to human health.

