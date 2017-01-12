Codynah, accused of August 2016 murder, appears for formal arraignment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to court documents, Joshua Codynah of Apache appeared in court for his formal arraignment. He is charged with murder while committing 1st-degree burglary, child neglect, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Yesterday, Codynah entered a plea of not guilty. He will appear on the May 2017 trial docket.

Police say Codynah forced his way into an apartment on 38th street in Lawton, fatally stabbing Mithlo and wounding a woman inside the apartment last August.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.