Lawton man pleaded guilty to June 2016 stabbing death

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Sigfredo Sisco, the Lawton man charged with second-degree murder in a June 2016 stabbing death, pleaded guilty yesterday. He has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Sisco was handed down a sentence of 30 years with all but the first 27 and a half years suspended for the 2nd-degree murder charge. He received an additional 5 years for the removal of a dead body charge and an additional 7 years for the desecration of a dead body charge. The additional years are to be served concurrently.

Sigfredo Sisco has been convicted of stabbing an acquaintance, Trevor Boyer, to death. Sisco admitted to burying Boyer in a shed across the street. Sisco must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.