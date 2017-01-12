Oklahoma governor issues emergency declaration for ice storm - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma governor issues emergency declaration for ice storm

Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to bring crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain to the state.

Fallin issued the declaration Thursday after the National Weather Service in Norman issued an ice storm warning for much of northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Forecasters say the warning goes into effect on Friday. Ice accumulations may exceed one-half inch by Saturday and may cause power outages.

The disaster declaration says the State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and that the resources of all state departments and agencies will be made available to meet the winter weather emergency.

Fallin also issued an executive order Thursday suspending size and weight regulations for oversized vehicles to expedite relief efforts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates in 11 days

    Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates in 11 days

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:05:40 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:05:40 GMT

    Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.

    Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.

  • 13 arrested in California pro and anti-Trump rallies

    13 arrested in California pro and anti-Trump rallies

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:05:30 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:05:30 GMT

    Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

    Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

  • Over 100 killed during Syria's troubled population transfer

    Over 100 killed during Syria's troubled population transfer

    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:55:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:55:58 GMT

    Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.

    Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.

    •   
Powered by Frankly