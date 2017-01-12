Oklahoma governor issues emergency declaration for ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to bring crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain to the state.

Fallin issued the declaration Thursday after the National Weather Service in Norman issued an ice storm warning for much of northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Forecasters say the warning goes into effect on Friday. Ice accumulations may exceed one-half inch by Saturday and may cause power outages.

The disaster declaration says the State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and that the resources of all state departments and agencies will be made available to meet the winter weather emergency.

Fallin also issued an executive order Thursday suspending size and weight regulations for oversized vehicles to expedite relief efforts.

