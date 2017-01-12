LPS hosts Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPS hosts Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ahead of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Lawton Public Schools honored the activist's legacy with a special celebration tonight.

This year's event, entitled the "Dream of a Brighter Tomorrow" was held in Central Middle School's auditorium.

It included performances by the Lawton High School Advanced Orchestra, the LPS Children’s choir, and the drumlines from all three of the city's high schools.

Pastor William B. Smith, Jr. of Bethlehem Baptist Church along with Lawton Mayor, Fred Fitch spoke at the celebration.

Organizers say tonight is also a reminder for us to continue working to fulfill Dr. King's dream of peace and equality.

Brandi Arter, the 2017 MLK Celebration Director, says "In the world today the way it is, we need to take his legacy and apply it and keep the dream alive, that we're all equal and with his legacy we can do community service and celebrate him."

The winners of this year's essay and art contest also received their awards tonight, along with the recipients of LPS's Lifetime Achievement, Community Service, and Young Achievers awards. 

