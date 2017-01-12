Car drives through fence into swimming pool - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Car drives through fence into swimming pool

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A car crashed through a fence and into a backyard swimming pool in Lawton. 

The crash happened around 6:00 pm Thursday night on Northwest Homestead.

 Police are not sure what caused the driver, a woman in her 80's, to go off the road, but by the time it stopped, the car was resting in about 3-4 feet of water

Thanks to the pools cover, the car was not completely submerged, and the homeowner was able to help the woman to safety.

She was shaken up, but not hurt.

