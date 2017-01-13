Stephens County job fair set for Saturday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation will host a job fair for citizens of Stephens County on Saturday.

It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center in Duncan. You can visit with businesses about jobs, fill out applications, and qualify for interviews on site, as well as potentially being hired on the spot. Officials from the development foundation say this is positive for the community and helps companies succeed.

"It's fantastic, it also fulfills the many needs of people without work," said DAEDF Business and Industry Specialist Jeannie Bowden.

Right now, businesses that plan to participate include, Halliburton, Family Dollar Distribution, Duncan Regional Hospital, Rockwater, Arvest Bank and the Tilley Group. There is no cost to employers who would like to take part.

