Stephens County job fair set for Saturday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Stephens County job fair set for Saturday

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation will host a job fair for citizens of Stephens County on Saturday.

It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center in Duncan. You can visit with businesses about jobs, fill out applications, and qualify for interviews on site, as well as potentially being hired on the spot. Officials from the development foundation say this is positive for the community and helps companies succeed.

"It's fantastic, it also fulfills the many needs of people without work," said DAEDF Business and Industry Specialist Jeannie Bowden.

Right now, businesses that plan to participate include, Halliburton, Family Dollar Distribution, Duncan Regional Hospital, Rockwater, Arvest Bank and the Tilley Group. There is no cost to employers who would like to take part.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:34:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:34:48 GMT

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

  • Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:34:38 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:34:38 GMT

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:25:11 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 17:25:11 GMT

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly