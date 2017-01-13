New information about the Jan. 7th shooting in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -Shortly after 9 p.m. on January 7th, a motorist contacted the Altus Police Department after almost hitting a man lying in West Davis Street with gunshot wounds.

Jesse Ray Baxter, 29, suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and one to the left shoulder. His condition is unknown. He was transported from Jackson County Hospital by life flight to Oklahoma City.

Altus police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

