OKC Zoo announces birth of endangered ocelot kitten

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the birth of an endangered ocelot kitten.

“Welcoming this kitten is a wonderful way to start a new year,” said Laura Bottaro, Zoological curator. “These beautiful cats are endangered and this birth marks a significant contribution to the conservation of its species.”

The kitten was born on December 27th and weighed just one pound. He’s been named Ignacio. He is the fifth kitten born to mom Pinga, 12, and dad Pitu, 12, at the OKC Zoo.

Ocelots are indigenous to South and Central America, Mexico, and the southern United States.  Less than 100 ocelots exist in the wild including those in South Texas.

