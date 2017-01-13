OKC Zoo announces birth of endangered ocelot kitten

Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On April 18, all employers in the Lawton-Fort Sill community are invited to the Lawton Employer Council's annual seminar.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A striking mural of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russel Westbrook caught the attention of many Saturday.
