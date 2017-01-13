Lawton police chase ends quickly after the suspect's vehicle crashes into a fence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department was involved in a brief chase this morning around 11:15 a.m. LPD responded to a call of a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver instead led officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit began somewhere in the vicinity of 38th Street and Rogers Lane. Police pursued the vehicle until it hopped a curb and ran through a fence into the yard of a residence at 61st St and Northwest Oak. A brief foot chase then ensued. Officers were able to apprehend all three occupants in the vehicle.

