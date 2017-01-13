Walters is lifting the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters is lifting the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The city of Walters is lifting the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory.

All seven water samples tested negative for total coliform at the lab. The samples were taken from throughout the distribution system.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

