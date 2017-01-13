PSO has crews on stand-by for winter weather power outages - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

PSO has crews on stand-by for winter weather power outages

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- PSO currently has 2,100 workers brought in from multiple states including Georgia, Tennessee, and even Maryland.

Most of the crews will be working in the northwestern part of the state as well as the Hobart area. Crews doesn't anticipate the Lawton area to be a problem as far as ice is concerned.

However, if your power does go out, PSO says crews will be out repairing that as soon as possible.

If you experience an outage, just call and report it. That number is 888-218-3919. To check where outages are, you can visit PSOklahoma.com.

