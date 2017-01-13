Local tattoo parlors celebrate Friday the 13th with $13 tattoos

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Friday the 13th usually has bad connotations associated with it. But that didn't stop hundreds of people from lining up outside of Avenue Tattoo studio, for one heck of a deal on some new body art.

Shops across our area were offering $13 tattoos to celebrate the date.

There were long lines outside Avenue Tattoo on Northwest Cache Road, Avenue was just one of several parlors running the deal. They had a select number of tattoos available for $13.

While typically those designs include the number 13, this year Avenue decided to offer a little bit wider array.

And the shop’s owner said there's another reason he enjoys this event:

“We just kind of like getting people in the door to talk to them. They get to see the shop. It’s a good promotion for me. And for my existing clients, who have taken care of me for the last 5 years, have paid my bills, I like to give something to them for almost nothing,” said Andrew Patterson, owner of Avenue Tattoo Studio.

Patterson said he did not expect quite the crowd that showed up, especially considering the weather but said that just goes to show the dedication for his customers.

Mary Dickinson waited in line in the freezing cold for her turn.



“Well, some shops the shop minimum for a tattoo is $60 or $80 bucks so for a tattoo to be $13 is a pretty good deal,” explained Dickinson.



This Friday the 13th deal at Avenue Tattoo Studio ends at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.