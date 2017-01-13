Tulsa man ordered to pay child support despite not being child's - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa man ordered to pay child support despite not being child's dad

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been ordered to pay child support for a child who isn't his biological son.

KOTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2jNqOWz ) reports Thomas Coleman married his high school girlfriend when she became pregnant with what he believed was his son. Their marriage eventually fell apart. Coleman decided to take a paternity test when the boy was three and found out the child was not his son.

A judge ordered Coleman to take another test, which produced the same result. The judge ruled Coleman didn't have to financially support the child, but reversed that decision because Oklahoma law says paternity must be questioned within two years of the child's birth.

Coleman now must pay around $500 a month in child support and nearly $15,000 in back support, plus interest.

Coleman says he wants the Oklahoma law changed.

Information from: KOTV-TV, http://www.newson6.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Pence says 'era of strategic patience' is over

    The Latest: Pence says 'era of strategic patience' is over

    Sunday, April 16 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 03:15:25 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 03:15:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

  • Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:45:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:45:49 GMT

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

  • AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

    AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:06:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:06:37 GMT

    AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...

    AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks on civilians in Syria's civil war.

    •   
Powered by Frankly