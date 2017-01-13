Tulsa man ordered to pay child support despite not being child's dad

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been ordered to pay child support for a child who isn't his biological son.

KOTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2jNqOWz ) reports Thomas Coleman married his high school girlfriend when she became pregnant with what he believed was his son. Their marriage eventually fell apart. Coleman decided to take a paternity test when the boy was three and found out the child was not his son.

A judge ordered Coleman to take another test, which produced the same result. The judge ruled Coleman didn't have to financially support the child, but reversed that decision because Oklahoma law says paternity must be questioned within two years of the child's birth.

Coleman now must pay around $500 a month in child support and nearly $15,000 in back support, plus interest.

Coleman says he wants the Oklahoma law changed.

Information from: KOTV-TV, http://www.newson6.com

