Home Depot donates smoke detectors to Lawton Fire Department

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local fire station now has some smoke detectors to hand out thanks to Home Depot.

Back in October, the Lawton Home Depot won a company event for selling safety items such as smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Because of that, the store was given 50 smoke detectors to donate to the Lawton Fire Department.

They donated those detectors today and the Lawton Fire Marshal says it's a good time. With the colder temperatures, people will be looking for ways to stay warm. That's why smoke detectors are so critical.

“Like I said, it's critical. The many years that I’ve been involved as the fire marshal's office, the fires I’ve investigated… Of all the fatality fires I have worked, 98 or 99 percent of them would have been would have been prevented if they had had one working smoke detector,” said Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell says Lawton Fire engines will carry some of the smoke detectors while responding to calls around town and, if they find a family that is high-risk and in need of a smoke detector, they will install it for them on site.

