Duncan job fair drives in over 300 prospective employees

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Prospective employees ready to snag a job in Duncan had the rare opportunity to talk face to face with employers on January 14th.



Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted a job fair at the Simmons Center free and open to the public.



Over 300 hundred job seekers piled in the center for the chance to fill out applications and interview on site with local companies.



Businesses like Family Dollar Distribution, Duncan Regional Hospital, and Arvest Bank were among the many employers potentially hiring on the spot.



Kim Ash was one of those prospective employees who completed an application for all three businesses.



She said her hope to can follow her passion and receive a call back from Duncan Regional Hospital.



"My son has a medical condition where he has to get his blood drawn often,” said Ash. “So, I'd love to be able to do it so he would be more comfortable getting it done.”



Ash said she is appreciative the job fair gave her the window of opportunity she wouldn't normally have to meet face-to-face with companies.

