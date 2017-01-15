Scholarship donations in honor of MLK Jr. Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Considering Martin Luther King Junior Day on January 16th, The Lawton-Fort Sill Inter-Denominational Ministerial Alliance or L.I.M.A celebrated with a day of service. The group holds an event annually to honor the holiday and work to keep Dr. King's dream alive.

Members of L.I.M.A like Bishop John Dunaway joined together to observe the holiday not only through singing, dancing, and reading of The Bible but also giving.

"It's important that we remember the service and the sacrifice that he and others have contributed to our nation and to this country,” said Dunaway. It's also important for us to use this as a springboard to revitalize ourselves and our commitment to our community and to our nation to make things better."

He says one of the reasons the group holds their annual service is to provide scholarships for students wanting to pursue post-secondary education.

Associate member Michael Cross says he believes the services are important to highlight community involvement and focus on the education of our youth.

"It will help them make their studies easier,” said Cross. “Lighten the load and take some of the burdens of the financial struggle that they're having while making it in school."

Dunaway encourages those who have contributed to the scholarship fund to continue visiting their services throughout the year to hear more on some of the student success stories.

"At some of those services we have returning students come,” said Dunaway. “They will have an opportunity to express their thanks that they have received a scholarship and how it helped them."

The deadline for the scholarships application is April 1st of each year and will be presented to students at the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.