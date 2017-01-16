Cameron University honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today is the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior holiday in the U.S., and volunteers from Cameron University and the Lawton/Fort Sill community will work around the city to honor his legacy.

This year's day of service for volunteers will include service projects at the Lawton Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club and schools throughout the city.

The work will last from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

On a national level, thousands of volunteers are set to celebrate through community service.

At Cameron today, the daughter of Muhammad Ali is set to speak today for the annual MLK event.

Maryum Ali will hold a press conference at 4 this afternoon at Cameron's McMahon Centennial Complex.

A discussion session is set beforehand at 2:30 in the McCasland Ballroom.

That discussion session is open to the public.

