Cameron University honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today is the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior holiday in the U.S., and volunteers from Cameron University and the Lawton/Fort Sill community will work around the city to honor his legacy.
This year's day of service for volunteers will include service projects at the Lawton Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club and schools throughout the city.
The work will last from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
On a national level, thousands of volunteers are set to celebrate through community service.

At Cameron today, the daughter of Muhammad Ali is set to speak today for the annual MLK event.
Maryum Ali will hold a press conference at 4 this afternoon at Cameron's McMahon Centennial Complex.
A discussion session is set beforehand at 2:30 in the McCasland Ballroom.
That discussion session is open to the public.

  Georgia House race to high-stakes runoff as Trump wades in

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-04-19 20:49:14 GMT
    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-04-19 20:23:04 GMT
    This year was the ninth Earth Day celebration at Cameron University made possible by the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, a branch of the Lawton Northeast Lions Club. Allen Granger, president of the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, and members of the club were on hand to celebrate the planting. 

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-04-19 19:56:20 GMT
    US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

