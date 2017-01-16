7News Editorial: A Brand-New Year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s a brand-new year and KSWO is pleased to bring you a new look to our newscasts. On Monday, January 16, 7News introduced a new graphic look along with greatly enhanced weather maps and forecasting tools.

These enhancements and improvements are all part of KSWO’s and our parent company, Raycom Media’s investment in this station to better serve our viewers in Southwest Oklahoma and the Texoma region. In December of 2015, KSWO was purchased by Raycom Media from Drewry Communications. Since then, we have been working hard behind the scenes to find better ways to serve you - the viewer.

We have added more local news stories, more on-the-scene and in-the-field live coverage, and more reasons for Southwest Oklahoma and Texoma to truly “count on us”. Whether it’s informing the public about severe weather with the Fifth Season in March, or involvement with the City of Lawton on the Arts for All Gala or International Festival, or helping make it a better Holiday season through our Share Your Christmas Toy and Food Drive. KSWO is Truly Committed to being a bigger part of the community and serving you better.

We welcome your feedback or suggestions on how we may continue to serve you better.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.