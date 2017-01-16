Duncan man killed in rollover crash in New Mexico

Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.
This year was the ninth Earth Day celebration at Cameron University made possible by the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, a branch of the Lawton Northeast Lions Club. Allen Granger, president of the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, and members of the club were on hand to celebrate the planting.
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.
A Lawton man celebrated a major milestone today with family and friends at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center. Retired Sergeant Venice James was born April 19th, 1915. He served in World War Two and the Korean War, before returning to Lawton to work as a barber. Friends say he was also active in the community, working with the NAACP and many local churches. Sergeant James says it feels like the beginning for him.
Calling all Disney and pop music fans. This weekend, the band "Forever in Your Mind' is performing for free on Fort Sill. It'll take place April 23rd on the Polo Field. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and the show starts at 2:45 p.m. American Idol finalist Tristan Mcintosh will be the show opener. Forever in Your Mind rose to popularity on the 'X Factor' in 2013, before gaining fame on the Disney channel.
