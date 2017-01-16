2nd woman injured in fatal OKC New Year's Eve crash has died - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2nd woman injured in fatal OKC New Year's Eve crash has died

Craig Maker (Source Canadian County Jail) Craig Maker (Source Canadian County Jail)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A second woman who was injured in a fatal New Year's Eve crash has died.

Family spokeswoman Kathy Winslow told reporters that 18-year-old Nhu Huong of Des Moines, Washington, died Sunday with her parents at her side.

Authorities have said Huong was a former foreign exchange student who was visiting and riding in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon when the vehicle was struck on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County. Carson was killed in the crash and two children ages 9 and 4 were injured.

The driver of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Craig Maker of Edmond, has since been charged with second-degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol

Maker remains jailed and court records don't list an attorney to speak for him.

