Arrest made after teenager's burned body found in Oklahoma

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) - Wagoner County authorities say Josh Herrington has been arrested after a teenager's body was found on fire near Wagoner.

KJRH-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jl4pPx ) that the man was arrested for obstruction of justice Sunday after the body of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay was found burning near the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake.

Online records show the man is being held in the Wagoner County jail, but formal charges are not listed.

Davis' burning body was found Wednesday and was later identified by the state medical examiner's office using dental records.

Investigators have said residents reported hearing gunshots before the body was found, but a suspected cause of death has not been released.

