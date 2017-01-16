UPDATE: Woman found shot, killed on Paint Rd. near Cache - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Woman found shot, killed on Paint Rd. near Cache

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
UPDATE 9 p.m. - Comanche County Sheriff has confirmed they have identified the victim. They have not release the name at this time.

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on Paint Road just east of Cache Monday morning.

The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning of a person laying in the road which was soon changed to a possible shooting victim. When emergency personnel arrived on scene it was discovered that the woman had died from her wounds.

"This is a sad sad situation anytime anyone loses their life but we are going to try and put this together and try to find out whoever done this”, said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.

The Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and blocked the area off with crime scene tape.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the woman was in her 20's and they believe she was left in the road between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. When they got the first call  Stradley said if you know of a woman in her 20's who may be missing or if you have any other information about this incident to call the Comanche County Sheriff's Department.

“We are waiting right now for the medical examiner and we will continue to investigation. If anybody's got a female early 20's possibly missing please contact the Sheriff Department at this time we do not know any identification on her”, said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.

You can count on 7News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

