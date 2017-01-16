UPDATE: Woman found shot, killed on Paint Rd. near Cache

Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Here in Lawton, the community is remembering Clarence Wilson, who lost his life in the attack.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Here in Lawton, the community is remembering Clarence Wilson, who lost his life in the attack.
The near-death of a woman in a Nevada crash has exposed a hole in the government's efforts to get potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators off the road.
The near-death of a woman in a Nevada crash has exposed a hole in the government's efforts to get potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators off the road.