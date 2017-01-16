Oklahoma Tomorrow Launches to Protect Higher Education Funding

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Higher education funding was slashed 16 percent, $153 million, during the 2016 legislative session. Oklahoma Tomorrow was formed to educate the public and the Legislature about the importance of adequately funding Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.

“Oklahoma Tomorrow was created to ensure Oklahomans have opportunities to aspire higher and receive degrees allowing them to compete and contribute to our economy,” said Devery Youngblood, CEO of Oklahoma Tomorrow. “If funding for higher education is not restored by the Legislature, a college degree will become inaccessible for more and more Oklahomans, limiting their ability to build successful lives. We cannot allow today’s budget crisis to cripple tomorrow’s future.”

Oklahoma Tomorrow was founded by private-sector leaders concerned about Oklahoma’s shortage of nurses, IT workers and other STEM professionals.

“Whether it’s the challenge of providing rural healthcare or finding engineers for Tinker Air Force Base, we must all work together to fund the education that produces tomorrow’s critical workforce,” said Bruce Benbrook, president and chairman, Stock Exchange Bank, Woodward, and chair of Oklahoma Tomorrow.

To join Oklahoma Tomorrow’s effort to restore higher education funding, sign up at oklahomatomorrow.org.

