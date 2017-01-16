Police say man found shot to death in park in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa police say a man was found shot to death in a park on the city's east side.

Sgt. Robert Rohloff told reporters the man was found in a parking lot at Norberg Park about 7 p.m. Sunday with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, chest, arms and sides. Rohloff says the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released and no arrests have been announced. Rohloff said investigators are searching for witnesses.

Rohloff said a gun and several shell casings were found near the victim, suggesting there may have been a gunfight.

