Police say man found shot to death in park in east Tulsa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police say man found shot to death in park in east Tulsa

(Source: Raycom Stock Image Library) (Source: Raycom Stock Image Library)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa police say a man was found shot to death in a park on the city's east side.

Sgt. Robert Rohloff told reporters the man was found in a parking lot at Norberg Park about 7 p.m. Sunday with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, chest, arms and sides. Rohloff says the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released and no arrests have been announced. Rohloff said investigators are searching for witnesses.

Rohloff said a gun and several shell casings were found near the victim, suggesting there may have been a gunfight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:43:03 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:43:03 GMT

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

  • Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:42:46 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:42:46 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

  • Bill O'Reilly fired from Fox News

    Bill O'Reilly fired from Fox News

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-04-04 04:21:51 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-20 00:55:25 GMT

    The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly. 

    The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly