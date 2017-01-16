Lawton road dedicated to Councilman Stanley Haywood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Monday, a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lawton was rechristened as the Honorary Stanley Haywood Avenue. The road was dedicated in honor of the late Councilman Stanley Haywood. Haywood held the longest running city council term, seventeen consecutive years.

His dedication to the Lawton community did not go unnoticed. Ward 7 Councilwoman Gay McGahee is currently serving the remainder of Haywood’s term. She said that during his time working for Lawton Public Schools, his influence on the youth in our community flourished.

“He was just a great inspiration in the community, especially to the youth in this community. He was loved and respected by young and old alike."

Stanley Haywood was a 40-year employee of Lawton Public Schools and a devoted civil servant.

