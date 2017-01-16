Students volunteer on MLK Day of Service

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – While it’s often celebrated as a day off for schools and some businesses, a group of more than 100 Cameron University students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by spending the day giving back to the Lawton community.

It's all part of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, a day where everyone is encouraged to answer the call of Dr. King to help others in your area. Several Cameron organizations were doing just that Monday, heading out to three Lawton schools -- Eisenhower High School, Carriage Hills Elementary and Crosby Park Elementary. They spent the day picking up trash, cleaning desks, waxing white boards and helping with anything the schools needed.

"We're just out here cleaning up, trying to give back to our community a little bit and doing what we can to help out,” said Cameron junior Hannah Vossen.

"If you're living in the Lawton area then that's your community and doing these little parts helps us all,” said Cameron junior Jancy Jeffus.

All classes were canceled today so the students could have spent their day sleeping in and simply relaxing, but these students woke up early and got to work at 9 a.m. They say they were encouraged by today's turnout.

"It's really great to see people my age come out and do this. There's a lot of people in my generation that just don't care,” Jeffus said.

"We really do care about Lawton and Oklahoma as a whole and just helping out our schools,” said Cameron junior Cailyn McCartney.

The students said simply being able to help those in the community is great on its own, but being able to do good while honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior made today even more special for them.

"I think it's really great, Dr. King worked very hard to succeed in his dream and it was about bringing people together and that's what volunteering is. It's bringing people from everywhere to come together and accomplish a common goal,” said Jeffus.

The MLK Day of Service was initiated by Congress in 1994 and is the only federal holiday that is observed as a national day of service.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved