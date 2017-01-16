Armed robbery at the Arvest Bank in east Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Armed robbery at the Arvest Bank in east Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The FBI is now investigating a robbery that happened Monday evening at a bank in Lawton. 

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Arvest Bank at Flowermound Road and Gore Boulevard.

According to police, who originally responded to the call, an unknown male came into the bank and passed a note to the teller. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspect was dressed in all black, and possibly had white face paint on. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

  • EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:33:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:33:07 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

  • Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:31:10 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:31:10 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    •   
Powered by Frankly