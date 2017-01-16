Armed robbery at the Arvest Bank in east Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The FBI is now investigating a robbery that happened Monday evening at a bank in Lawton.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Arvest Bank at Flowermound Road and Gore Boulevard.

According to police, who originally responded to the call, an unknown male came into the bank and passed a note to the teller. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspect was dressed in all black, and possibly had white face paint on.

