Comanche County Tournament begins new era

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Back in spring, Cache and Elgin closed the book on their time in the Comanche County Tournament. Those two were front and center for some of the more memorable stories and changes the tournament has seen over the years. Now, new stories are set to be written with a couple new schools hoping to contribute.

Frederick from Class 2A and Big Pasture out of Class B step in to fill the two open spots. It's a larger than usual stage for small school squads like these two. There's a certain prestige to this tournament, and coaches hope their athletes can appreciate it just the same.



“We play in a lot of small gyms throughout the year, and they're not very big and not very exciting, you know,” explains Frederick Head Coach Bret Tyler. “That's the big thing for them. Coming to play in the Coliseum. It's a special...I don't know if they'll realize how special it is until after they graduate and move on.”



“It's a huge honor. We're very excited to be able to play in this tournament. Whenever I was a player I always wanted to play in it. Always came up here and watched. Always wanted to play in this tournament. So, it's an honor to be able to coach in it and allow our kids to play in it as well,” says Big Pasture Head Coach Trevor Smith.



Small schools reign once again in the Comanche County Tournament. Your number one seeds are the Geronimo boys and the Chattanooga girls, instead of the Owls or Bulldogs along the Wichitas. Yes, the transition will no doubt take some getting use to, but it seems confidence surrounds the future of the tournament.



“I think the advertisers are just a little worried that the crowds won't be there with Cache and Elgin being 4A schools. But I think just the opposite,” states Walters Athletic Director Jimmie Dedmon. “I think the crowds will be better, especially in the early rounds. I played in the tournament 25 years ago, when Cache and Elgin were the same size school as Walters, and Cameron gym was packed for the finals. So I think the interest will be there if the brand of basketball is played at a high level.”



That brand of basketball looks to be fine with the field on hand. Cache and Elgin dominated for many years, but the level of competition continued to be in question since their departure. It's the potential competition that seems to be the most exciting thing for participating schools.



“I think both girls and boys is pretty open. I think you'll see a lot of good, close games. You know, we've had some first round games the last several years that have just been non-competitive, blowouts. So I think it will be a little bit better from that standpoint of maybe all week will be a little bit better than it has been,” says Chattanooga Superintendent Jerry Brown.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All Rights Reserved.

