2nd person of interest identified in Oklahoma teen's death

Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.
Most kids don't give a second thought to playing outdoors, but for a group of special needs children in Elgin, using traditional playground equipment is not an option.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Lawton Public Schools is clearing up confusion regarding school on Fridays Officials say there WILL be school tomorrow, April 21st. After that, the kids will be out of school every Friday through the end of the school year. There are four weeks of school left. To view the calendar, visit http://www.lawtonps.org/school-calendars-hours.
