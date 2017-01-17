2nd person of interest identified in Oklahoma teen's death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2nd person of interest identified in Oklahoma teen's death

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) - Wagoner County authorities say a second person of interest has been identified in the death of a 15-year-old boy whose burning body was found near Wagoner.

Sheriff Chris Elliott told reporters Monday that investigators have contacted the man, but said there have been no arrests for the death of Brennan Davis of Okay.

Davis' body was found on fire last Wednesday in the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake and his body was identified by the state medical examiner's office using dental records.

Elliott says Davis had been shot several times.

A man also described as a person of interest in the case was arrested Sunday, but online court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

